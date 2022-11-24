Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio interrupt Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner

The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have crashed The Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

As seen below, WWE released video that shows Ripley and Dominik arriving uninvited to Rey Mysterio’s home. Rey’s wife Angie answered the door and she was not happy to see her son and his guest, and their camera crew. Dominik announced that he was there to celebrate Thanksgiving, and to introduce his “mami” to the family. Angie closed the door, but then Rey opened it back up after putting his mask on.

Rey pleaded with his son, saying today is not the day, and begging him to let the family enjoy Thanksgiving. Rey went to close the door, but Ripley forced her way in, knocking Rey to the floor. Dominik also barged in, and began to attack his father while he was down. Dominik then showed some family photos to Ripley, and smashed a frame over Rey’s walking boot. The attack continued with Dominik smashing a broomstick over his father’s hurt leg while Ripley held him down. Ripley wished Rey a Happy Thanksgiving, and Dominik said he thinks the family likes her. The members of The Judgment Day then walked off laughing, while Rey clutched his leg on the floor, and Angie tended to him.

Rey has not wrestled since teaming with AJ Styles and Raquel Rodriguez for a six-person win over Ripley, Finn Balor and Damian Priest on October 30 at the non-televised WWE live event in Mexico City. He was originally announced for the SmackDown World Cup on FOX Tournament, but was replaced by Mustafa Ali. It was recently reported that Rey is suffering from a foot or ankle injury, and was expected to be on the shelf for just a few weeks.

Here is video from the segment-