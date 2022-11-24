NJPW announces second Wrestle Kingdom event

NJPW has announced a second Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

It was announced this morning that the second WK17 event will be held on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

NJPW’s announcement noted that the Yokohama show will feature fallout from the main Wrestle Kingdom 17 show at the Tokyo Dome.

“The Wrestle Kingdom 17 party will not be finished with the Tokyo Dome! After January 8 2022 saw a third night of Wrestle Kingdom sell out the Yokohama Arena, January 21 will see this special festival of an event for the second year. This year, NJPW and Pro-Wrestling NOAH collided on a card full of interpromotional battles. What does this special night have in store for 2023? Stay tuned for more information!,” the announcement said.

The 2022 Yokohama show was a cross-promotional event with NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, headlined by NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya and Keiji Mutoh.

The main Wrestle Kingdom 17 is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.