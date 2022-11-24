Kiera Hogan Fired by Jade Cargill and the Baddies on AEW Dynamite

Mark Sterling, playing an attorney to Jade Cargill after being cast aside for Stokely Hathaway which also seems to have gone by the wayside, had Kiera Hogan sign paperwork quickly which turned out to be her departure papers from the Baddies on AEW Dynamite.

This could be the end of the road for Kiera in AEW as she is on a pay-as-you-go contract and isn’t on their roster page when everyone and their mother, literally in some cases, is. Of course, Kiera could be up to challenge Jade next. But, who knows?

Kiera was a mainstay in Impact Wrestling for 3 years before she left to go to AEW.