Impact signs Alan Angels

Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. The company announced this week that Angels has signed a deal. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward.

Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz of The Paltrocast, which Impact referenced in their announcement. Angels revealed that he actually signed his Impact contract in mid-October, but kept it a secret as the Violent By Design storyline played out on TV. The November 3 edition of Impact saw Angels and Big Kon (fka Konnor) join Violent By Design after helping group leader Eric Young beat down Sami Callihan. VBD now consists of Young, Angels, Kon, and Deaner.

Angels confirmed the name change on Twitter, writing, “Btw I’m just ‘Angels’ now. Like Zendaya or Drake, but a bigger deal.”

Angels debuted for Impact at the July 2 TV tapings, losing to then-X-Division Champion Mike Bailey in a match that aired on July 7. He then took a loss to current X-Division Champion Trey Miguel at the October 21 tapings, which aired on October 27. Angels was previously a member of The Dark Order in AEW, having debuted for the company in March 2020. He was released back on June 30 after his contract expired. Since leaving AEW, Angels has also worked numerous indie matches, and three for NJPW Strong.