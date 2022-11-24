House of Black returns on Dynamite

All three members of House of Black returned on Dynamite last night, attacking Best Friends and The Factory.

This was Malakai Black’s first appearance on AEW television since All Out in September and the first for Brody King and Buddy Matthews since the Dynamite: Grand Slam episode later that same month.

There was a lot of conflicting information regarding Black’s departure at the time, with some insiders saying he got a “conditional release” from his deal. But Black later shot down the rumors and said that he just needed time for himself and AEW allowed him an extended time off. A few days later, Matthews said the same at an indie event.

There were rumors that Black wanted a release to go back to WWE after Triple H took charge and his wife Zelina Vega returned.