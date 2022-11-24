Flair to be at the Royal Rumble, Chavo on a possible Rock-Reigns Wrestlemania match

– During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Chavo Guerrero spoke about the potential WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Guerrero has been working as a Wrestling Coordinator for the NBC TV show Young Rock.

He said:

“What was really cool is us teasing that in Season Two. The internet went crazy. That was really cool. I would love to see that. And I would love to see ‘Young Rock’ people involved, and me too. That’d be awesome.”

– While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that he will be making an appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE however he didn’t mention what he will be doing at the event.

He said:

“I’m gonna be there. They didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”