Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie now available in digital format

Dwayne Johnson’s movie Black Adam is now available to purchase in digital format from Apple, Google Play, Movies Anywhere, and other outlets.

The price is $24.99, on the higher-end for digital movies, but Black Adam is still showing in theaters across the United States and is now in its fifth week of release. The movie is available in HD and 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The DC franchise movie currently has $158,377,609 in box office revenue in the United States according to BoxOfficeMojo plus an additional $209,800,000 in receipts internationally for a total of $368,177,609 worldwide. The movie cost around $200 million to produce and millions more in marketing.