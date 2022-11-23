Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 11/23

The 11/25 AEW Rampage Black Friday episode was taped tonight after Dynamite in Chicago. The episode will air this Friday with a special start time of 4pm EST on TNT. Here are spoilers-

-FTR retained the ROH World Tag Team Championships over Top Flight. The Gunns had a staredown with FTR after the match

-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society came to the ring. Jericho declared himself the greatest ROH champion of all-time. He went on until Claudio Castagnoli interrupted, saying he must beat Jericho to get the title back. Castagnoli challenged Jericho to a title match but Jericho denied him because Castagnoli has nothing he’s interested in. Matt Menard proposed a stipulation where Castagnoli will have to join The Jericho Appreciation Society if he loses. Castagnoli accepted the stipulation, and the match was made for ROH Final Battle

-Darby Allin defeated Anthony Henry

-Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata

-Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Dark Order. The match started with Alex Reynolds and John Silver, but 10 later ran in and joined them, but ended up turning on Silver. Rush then beat Silver up, and pinned him for the win. 10 attacked Evil Uno, unmasked him, and left him laying while an upset -1 watched from the stage. Rush and 10 put Reynolds through a table at ringside, from the apron. 10 approached -1 on the stage, yelled at him, and then threw the mask at his feet to end the show