NWA/AAA matches announced for festival with Smashing Pumpkins

The NWA and AAA are set to do battle at an upcoming music festival headlined by The Smashing Pumpkins, the band owned by NWA President Billy Corgan.

The World Is a Vampire Festival has been announced for Saturday, March 4 in Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Monday, November 28 via Ticketmaster, and the general on-sale will begin the next day.

A flyer for the event promises “A never-seen-before clash between” the NWA and AAA.

“[fire emoji] [smiling face with horns emoji] HUGE announcement!!!! It’s the @nwa vs. @luchalibreaaa in #MexicoCity in March — WITH @smashingpumpkins and many more!! Pre-sale starts Nov 28 at 2pm CT and general on sale is Nov 29 at 2pm CT,” the NWA wrote on Twitter.

There’s no word yet on NWA vs. AAA matches for the festival. Besides Corgan’s band, the other acts advertised include Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, Deafheaven, The Warning, Ekkstacy, Chelsea Wolfe, Margaritas Podridas, In The Valley Below, El Shirota, and Acid Waves.