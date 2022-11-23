Notes on Roman Reigns, Paige VanZant, and Marina Shafir

– MMA star Paige VanZant has gone missing since her AEW debut back in May. She has been training with pro wrestling legend Gangrel.

“Absolutely (I) will be (back) in AEW,” VanZant said. “But I don’t have any news on when yet. So stay tuned.”

– Roman Reigns has told ‘The Ringer’ that he’s only in the “second quarter” of his run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Most believe that Triple H will look to take the belt(s) from Reigns at ‘Mania 39, but Roman’s recent comments say otherwise. He claims he’s “right in the middle” of this current run, and isn’t thinking about what comes next once WWE books a new top champ. The Rock is a bookies favorite to oppose Roman at ‘Mania 39 early next year.

– Marina Shafir is all elite….