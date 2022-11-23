News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by match #2 between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, in their Best Of 7 Series. William Regal will also speak on why he helped MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Full Gear

* Exclusive update on rapper Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, footage from concert incident will be shown

* Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jake Hager

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in part 2 of their Best Of 7 Series

* William Regal will speak for the first time since helping MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear