Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

The post-Full Gear 2022 episode of Dynamite kicks off with the usual theme song and video. We then shoot inside the Wintrust Arena in Chicago where pyro explodes and the commentators welcome us to the show.

No MJF This Week?

We shoot inside the ring where William Regal is standing by. He says fans won’t hear from the new AEW Champion until next week.

He says he sent MJF an email but we won’t hear about that until next week. He says that’s when MJF will be back. As soon as he finishes saying that, “Wild Thing” hits and out comes Jon Moxley.

As Mox nears the ring, Bryan Danielson sprints down and gets in between he and Regal. He pleads with Mox not to hurt Regal, pointing out he has a bad neck and bleeding of the brain. He smacks Mox and then pleads some more with him to ignore the boos and the crowd and just listen.

Danielson talks about his dads struggling in the past and tries relating it to their current situation with Regal. Mox gets in Regal’s face and says he wants only one thing from him. He tells him to run. Regal walks off as fans taunt him.

Keith Lee & Shane Strickland Talk

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is with Keith Lee. She says we all saw what happened between he and Shane Strickland at Full Gear. She asks for his thoughts. He walks in and Lee warns him to choose his words carefully. Strickland covers the camera and says let’s talk.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jake Hager

We head back to the ring for our first match of the evening, which will be a championship contest. Out comes Jake Hager from the J.A.S. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the reigning, defending AEW All Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy makes his way out for his fifth defense of the title. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

The two go nose to nose and Cassidy does his hands in the pocket, wimpy kicks routine. He tries to take Hager’s hat but Hager isn’t having it. Finally he knocks it off Hager’s head and after picking it up, everyone from the J.A.S. in Hager’s corner tries getting it, but Cassidy avoids them all.

He dives onto Hager on the floor, but Hager catches him and slams him into the steel ring post. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

As we return from the break we see Hager is still in control of the offense. He dominates for a while but then gets hit with a big spot. Moments later, Cassidy gets a roll-up out of nowhere and gets the three-count to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

The House Of Black Returns

Once the match wraps up, we see The Factory and QT Marshall come out and approach Orange Cassidy about giving out AEW All-Atlantic title shots, As they reach the ring, the lights go out.

When they come back on, Malakai Black and The House of Black are back and causing chaos by taking out Cassidy and The Best Friends. They take out everyone in sight, including security and then the lights go out again and we go to another commercial break.

AEW Title Eliminator Tournament

Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

We return from the break and out comes Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway. They cut a heel promo on the way to the ring and then settle inside. Ricky Starks’ theme hits and out he comes.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this tourney bout. We see Starks is still heavily taped up following his attack and match with Lance Archer.

Page dominates throughout the majority of the match by focusing on the softened up ribs and mid-section of “Absolute.” Starks hits a big spear but hurts himself in the process.

As the action spills out to the floor and Page takes over control of the offense once again, we head to a mid-match commercial break. We return from the break and see Stokely Hathaway getting involved, The referee ejects him from ringside.

The action resumes inside the ring where we see Starks hit a big superplex off the top-rope. He ends up hitting back-to-back spears after countering out of the Ego’s Edge. He picks up the win to advance.

Winner of the AEW Title Eliminator tournament: Ricky Starks

Jade Cargill Announces Baddies Celebration For Next Week

We shoot to video footage of Jade Cargill and Bow Wow’s confrontation in Miami and then we shoot to Renee Paquette who is standing by with her and The Baddies. Cargill has no comment but hypes next week’s Baddies Celebration.

Best Of 7 Series #2

The Elite vs. Death Triangle

We head back inside the arena where The Elite make their grand entrance. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks settle inside the ring and their music dies down.

Now the theme for Death Triangle plays and out comes PAC and The Lucha Bros. Omega and Fenix kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one off and running.

Don Callis joins the gang on commentary as this match gets underway. Omega lays out Fenix and then others get involved. Omega hits a big spot but then turns around into one from Fenix,. Fenix hits a tornado spin out to the pile of bodies on the floor for a huge pop.

We return from a mid-match commercial break to see PAC have his mask torn off his face by The Elite. They hit the BTE Trigger on the exposed broken nose of “The Bastard” but Penta breaks up the follow-up pin attempt.

Omega hits a big spot for a super close near fall but somehow he doesn’t get the three count. The Death Triangle trio hits a multi-man move for a super close near fall of their own. Matt Jackson goes to use a hammer but Penta hits him with a hammer of his own which sets up the pin and gives Death Triangle a 2-0 lead in the best of 7 series.

Winners: Death Triangle

Thunder Rosa Relinquishes AEW Women’s Title

Jamie Hayter is the AEW Women’s Champion. Renee Paquette confirms that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the title due to uncertainty when she will return. Hayter is brought out and informed that she is not an interim champion but instead the actual undisputed women’s champion.

Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay..A.S. & Tay Melo vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

We return inside the arena where all three teams make their way to the ring. The action is off and running and we see the duo of Baker and Hayter jump off to an early offensive lead.

As Skye Blue and Willow start to shift the offense into their favor, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

Now we’re back live and we see the duo is still in control of the action in the ring. Moments later, however, Baker and Hayter hit their finishers and Baker scores the pin fall to pick up the victory.

Winners: Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

