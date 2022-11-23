HHH comments on Gabi Butler’s signing

Photo Credit: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Gabi Butler and team perform onstage during L’Oreal Paris INFALL-A-THON pop-up event at The Grove featuring live performances and Infallible Fresh Wear product experiences at The Grove on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for L’Oreal Paris)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly welcomed cheerleader Gabi Butler to the company.

As noted, People revealed on Tuesday how the star of the “Cheer” docuseries on Netflix has signed a new WWE contract. Butler, a longtime gymnast, said she fell in love with WWE after attending SummerSlam in Nashville back in July, where she spent time with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. You can click here for our previous report on Butler signing with WWE, along with her quotes on the future and more.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter to react to People’s article on Butler joining WWE. He welcomed her to the company and said the sky is the limit for the cheerleader.

“Sky’s the limit for @GabiButlerCheer… excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center!,” he wrote.

Butler will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL in the near future.