Great Muta to team with Darby Allin & Sting

AEW’s Darby Allin has been added to the tag team match that will see Sting and The Great Muta team up for Muta’s retirement match.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Muta, Sting and Allin will team up on Sunday, January 22 at the “Great Muta Final Bye Bye” show from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The event will stream live via FITE and Wrestle Universe. The opponents for Muta, Sting and Allin have not been announced. This will be Keiji Muto’s final bout as The Great Muta. He will then officially retire at NOAH’s Tokyo Dome show on Tuesday, February 21.

Sting was previously announced for the tag team match with Muta. He recently told Sports Illustrated that he was trying to get Allin to make the trip to Japan with him.

Muta is also scheduled to face WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH’s The New Year event on Sunday, January 1 from Budokan Hall in Tokyo.