Cain Velasquez allowed to wrestle at AAA event in December

Cain Velasquez, who was just recently released on a $1 million bail on attempted murder charges, successfully petitioned a judge to allow him to travel to participate in an upcoming AAA wrestling event in Tempe, Arizona.

The judge has approved Velasquez’s travel and out of his house confinement temporarily from December 1 to December 4. The event is set for December 3.

As part of the condition to wrestle on the show, the former UFC and WWE star will have to pay for and travel with a law enforcement officer who will be shadowing him. His GPS monitor will also be temporarily removed for the match only.

Velasquez last wrestled for AAA in December 2021 and just two months later was arrested after he chased down and shot at a truck which included a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his son. He spent nine months in prison waiting for bail.

