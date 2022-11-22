Updated NXT lineup for tonight

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT line-up.

Ruca took to TikTok today to post a video, seen below, where she took issue with Stark’s promo from last week, where she took shots at the NXT women’s locker room and warned that she is now out to hunt everyone else. Ruca said the NXT women’s locker room is no place for Stark’s negative energy, and she has no problem telling her that, to her face, in the middle of the ring tonight.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show-

* Toxic Attraction will open the show

* Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

* Scrypts is teasing his reveal for this week

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes