Updated NXT Deadline lineup

Nov 22, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Two new matches have been announced for the NXT Deadline PLE. It was confirmed tonight that Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Apollo Crews, while The Creed Brothers will wrestle Indus Sher.

Below is the current lineup for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event scheduled for 12/10:

-Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Apollo Crews

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match: 5 participants to be announced

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match: 5 participants to be announced

