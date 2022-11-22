Notes on Bryan Danielson and Randy Orton

– During an appearance on the One Fall podcast, AEW star Bryan Danielson commented on his future as a full-time wrestler…

“No [I don’t have a dream scenario for my final match]… I would like to wrestle a match two weeks before I die, right? And to not know that it’s my last match. That would kind of be my ideal situation but I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer [Danielson laughed]. That all said, I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer. When my AEW contract is up, that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler but I like the way some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kind of guys do it where they do it for fun, right?”

“I don’t have any vision of what I want my last match to be. I certainly don’t envision it being some epic match that everybody talks about. In my mind, it would be a match that I would just be doing at some local indie in front of 300 people that are just like, okay, I’m just going out and having some fun and it just turns out to be my last match [he laughed]. So that’s kind of how I envision it.” (quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

– Randy Orton is currently out of action after undergoing surgery for a back injury, and Kurt Angle says that the surgery could save Orton’s career. Orton has been away from WWE since July after he was written out and underwent surgery for his back, which he had been dealing with for some time and had become “progressively worse.” Speaking on his AdFreeShows podcast, Kurt Angle noted that the specific injury could have ended Orton’s career.

“Your back controls everything. You can’t do anything when your back is hurting,” Angle said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ll give you an example. Randy Orton just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn’t do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that’s how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler.”

It was noted in late September that WWE was “concerned” about the severity of the injury. There is no word on how long Orton may be out of action.

