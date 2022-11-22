News and notes on Jeff Jarrett, Damian Priest, and Elias

– During his podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed his tag team match with Jay Lethal against Sting and Darby Allin from the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV…

“This past weekend was surreal. It was really, really surreal. Prudential Center, 10, 11, or 12,000 fans, I don’t know, but it was full. We were late on the card. I was curious to see where the placement was going to be of me and Stinger and the tag. I’ll tell you one thing. Darby puts it in another gear from the time he comes through the curtain. Jay Lethal my man, his mother, his father, I mean, I could talk through a whole podcast on this weekend. His mother and father were there. His brother was there. I met his mother years ago in Wayne, New Jersey. She chased me around the ring when baby boy Lethal was taking on the King of the Mountain.”

“When Stinger turned around in the middle of the ring and it was just me and him in the ring, that is a moment. Life is about moments. This industry is certainly about moments. But that is a moment that is etched in my brain. I don’t lose sight of the gratitude coming out of it, both of us, our stage of our career, 24 years from our first locking them up in WCW and Tony Schiavone, our podcast mate, him on the call, pretty special.” (source: WrestlingNews.co)

– WWE’s Damian Priest reportedly came close to trying out for a significant role in Marvel’s recent “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Priest was asked to read for a significant role in the recent Black Panther movie. This apparently would’ve been Priest’s acting debut.

Priest was asked to read for either the role of Namor, one of the most heavily-featured characters in the movie, or one of the other featured members of Talokan.

There’s no word yet on if the read actually happened, but an inquiry was made. There’s also no word on if Priest is actively pursuing a career in Hollywood, but we will keep you updated.

– Happy 35th birthday to WWE superstar Elias!

