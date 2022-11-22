LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show.

– We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Vic hypes NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They strut to the ring and pose on the apron before entering, then posing for the crowd as Rose raises the title in the air.

Rose takes the mic and says “another bites the dust” in reference to Alba Fyre losing last week. Rose brags about winning last week and being the last woman standing, all by herself, without her girls. She goes on about her lengthy title reign, and says now NXT has to create this first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge just to determine her next challenger. She’s a little jealous she can’t add another title to her collection, but she will be watching Deadline very closely to see who is willing to go to war just to share the same ring as her. Rose goes on about how no one can take the title from her.

Jayne says Fyre clearly has her own drama to deal with, in Isla Dawn, so Rose can sit back on her throne and she and Dolin can re-focus on becoming NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions again. Dolin hopes Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are listening, because unlike Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, they are a real team The music interrupts and out comes Chance and Carter, who are sick of Toxic Attraction saying and doing what they want. Chance says Rose is only champion because of Dawn. Jayne asks if they have a reason for this interruption. Chance calls them a train-wreck waiting to happen. She says Dolin and Jayne know that if Rose loses her title, they are nothing with no equity. Dolin says the titles have lost all equity with Chance and Carter as champions, but they insist they have raised the prestige of the titles.

The back & forth on the mic continues. Carter rushes the ring and tackles Dolin but Jayne saves her. Chance rushes in next but Rose helps her stablemates. Chance is double teamed as Dolin and Jayne hit their finishers, while Rose holds Carter up and makes her watch. Rose drops Carter face-first. The music hits and Toxic Attraction poses.

– We see footage from earlier today of NXT North American Champion Wes Lee walking through the parking lot. A SUV stops and Tony D’Angelo is driving, with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in the passenger seat. Tony says he hasn’t forgot about what Lee did to him, but good luck tonight, champ. Lee says he’s told Tony this numerous times – it was just a… Lee says forget about it, when he’s finished with Carmelo Hayes tonight, Tony knows where to find him. Tony says that he does, that he does.

– Cora Jade is backstage with her kendo stick now. She dismisses the idea of going too far on Wendy Choo last time. She insults the fans and calls for her music to be hit.

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade, still holding the kendo stick. She poses on the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Duke Hudson is backstage reading up for Chase University. Grayson Waller walks up and takes a seat. Waller says he’s loving the bit but when will it stop? Hudson is confused. Waller says everyone knows this isn’t the real Duke. Duke goes on about how he’s dedicated to Chase U, and any enemy of Chase U is an enemy of his. Waller says Duke’s true colors will show soon. Duke says his true colors are the colors of Chase University. Waller laughs some more and walks off, mocking Hudson. We go back to the ring and out comes Wendy Choo with her body pillow. The bell rings and Choo applies a headlock. Choo takes her down and unloads in the corner.

Choo takes Jade to the opposite corner for a big chop. Jade blocks a shot but Choo stills levels her with a shoulder for a pop. Chase swings Jade around by her arm and they land awkwardly.

Jade fights out of a hold and drops Choo with a shoulder. Choo turns it back around but Jade ducks into the ropes and Choo is backed away. Jade baits Choo in and nails her against the middle rope. Jade unloads on Choo now to boos. Choo counters again with a roll-up for 2. Choo with a dropkick into the corner.

Choo with a big running kick to the jaw in the corner. Choo goes for the Sleeple’s Elbow drop but Jade moves. Jade goes for a springboard stomp but she misses. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Choo taking control on the floor with a Japanese arm dag, and slamming Jade’s face into the edge of the apron.

Back from the break and Jade turned it around during the break. Choo fights back in the ring now with kicks, sending Jade to the mat. Jade goes down on her neck, then to the corner. Choo with the cartwheel elbow, then a big dive from the top for 2. Jade blocks a suplex and then counters to roll Choo up for 2. Choo blocks a DDT and nails a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring for a big pop.

Choo goes back to the top but she changes her mind and comes back down as Jade gets up. Jade with a kick. Jade swings her kendo stick but Choo ducks, then kicks her. Choo has the kendo stick now. The referee warns her and fans cheer. The referee takes the kendo stick but Choo turns right back around to Jade throwing Choo’s drink in Choo’s face. Jade then hits the double underhook DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Wendy Choo

– After the match, Jade stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jade taunts Choo from ringside while Choo cries in the ring.

– We get a new vignette with Apollo Crews entering a diner and writing down his thoughts. He says at Deadline he has the chance to complete something he came back to NXT to accomplish as he faces NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He says these 3 weeks will be the longest in his life because he’s never wanted the bell to ring so bad. Crews says he came back to make, change and write history, and he can see how the weight of being champion is taking its toll on Breakker. Crews goes on and says his ending is clear.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Kiana James. She asks about facing Ivy Nile tonight. James goes on about how no one intimidates her. She doesn’t count her wins, only losses because they are so few. Mitchell asks about the failed deal to buy Fallon Henley’s family bar. James says the deal fell through due to their stupidity. James walks off. Javier Bernal walks up now. He says he was deprived from showing his true potential last week but that will not happen this week. He has a long list of names, 1,347 to be exact, to call out. Axiom is at the top but McKenzie reminds Bernal he’s still injured. Elon Musk is #2. Bernal says he’s not paying $8 for a checkmark. Drake the rapper is also on the list at #69. At #250 is someone who’s retired. McKenzie doesn’t think he will be facing anyone on the list. Bernal tells her to keep the attitude up and she’ll be the one he faces. Bernal walks off and we go to commercial.