Dijak returns to NXT

The former T-BAR has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT episode was headlined by Wes Lee retaining the NXT North American Title over Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Lee stood tall in the ring while a graphic to celebrate his title defense was shown on the entrance-way. A cage graphic suddenly closed around Lee’s celebratory graphic, and Donovan Dijak appeared behind Lee in the ring.

Sporting a new look and appearing to be in much better shape, Dijak attacked Lee and laid him out with Feast Your Eyes. NXT then went off the air with Dijak standing tall in the middle of the ring to boos and cheers from the crowd.

WWE began airing teaser vignettes for Dijak’s return in late October and early November, with Dijak promising to bring his own brand of high justice to NXT. It was reported how the Donovan Dijak name was officially added to the internal NXT roster in late October, indicating that the former Dominik Dijakovic was returning with the name he had early on in his career, including in ROH.

A push for Dijak has been expected as WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and others on his team have remained high on the 2015 ROH Top Prospect tournament winner. There had been talk of re-packing T-BAR since the new regime took over in early August, and word is that T-BAR was impressing officials before the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The former RETRIBUTION member has been with WWE since the summer of 2017. His last non-Battle Royal TV appearance was a loss to Omos on the February 28 RAW, and before that it was a loss to Finn Balor on the December 6, 2021 RAW. Dijak’s last NXT match was a loss to Karrion Kross on the July 22, 2020 NXT show.

You can see several shots from tonight’s NXT main event and show-closing segment below: