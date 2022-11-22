Cheerleader and Netflix star Gabi Butler signs WWE deal

People.com is reporting that cheerleader and Netflix star Gabi Butler has signed a deal with WWE.

The 24-year-old, who was featured in the Netflix series Cheer, said she fell in love with wrestling after she attended SummerSlam in person this past July and admitted she’s quite new to it as she was always concentrated on cheerleading…until now.

“I was blown away by what they put on. When I went to SummerSlam, it really just opened my eyes to the athleticism and the dedication the athletes bring into the ring,” she told PEOPLE.

Butler said that at SummerSlam, she spent time with WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and it was Stephanie who convinced her to give it a try.

“It’s very related to cheerleading because we’re performers, we’re entertainers, we like to put on a show and we also have to be athletic,” Butler said.

Now she is heading to Orlando to join the next class of the WWE Performance Center where she will get a taste of what it’s like to be a professional wrestler.