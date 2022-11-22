Cain Velasquez possibly wrestling for AAA

MMA and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez has requested permission to work AAA’s next event in the United States.

Velasquez is currently out on $1 million bail, after being released on November 8, on various charges stemming from the February incident where he allegedly chased a man and his family, and fired a gun into their truck. The driver of the truck was the man who allegedly sexually assaulted his child and the child of a relative. Velasquez and his attorneys were in a Santa Clara County, California court room on Monday for an arraignment, where they also asked Judge Nishigaya for permission to wrestle for AAA in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, December 3.

The lead prosecutor in the Velasquez case, Aaron French, was unable to attend Monday’s hearing, but a representative objected to the request, and requested that the decision be re-scheduled for another month. The Velasquez attorneys objected as the event will be over by then. Judge Nishigaya sent the request to a different judge, Judge Bocanegra, one more familiar with the case, and a ruling is expected later today.

Judge Bocanegra indicated that he will allow Velasquez to travel to Arizona by plane for the AAA show. The prosecution noted that the Goularte family, who Velasquez allegedly fired a gun at, are staying at a hotel out of fear of Velasquez, adding that the temporary pause of his home confinement would escalate that fear.

Velasquez is currently under various restrictions due to his bail requirements, including travel restrictions, GPS monitoring, and outpatient treatment at Windmill Wellness Ranch, among others.

Velasquez’s team has been in talks with AAA about possibly working the show since last week, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

AAA’s live event scheduled for December 3 at Mullet Arena in Tempe, AZ will be held on the campus of Cain’s alma mater, Arizona State University. Velasquez was a two-time All-American college wrestler.

Velasquez, age 40, has plead not guilty to one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. His trial is expected to begin in early-to-mid 2023, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 20, where he is expected to identify counsel for the trial. Cain is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion made his pro wrestling debut at AAA Triplemania XXVII in August 2019, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown for a six-man win over Karrion Kross, Black Taurus and El Texano Jr. He then worked the AAA Invading NY show in September 2019, teaming with Psycho Clown and Brian Cage for a win over Texano, Taurus and Rey Escorpion. Cain made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel 2019, losing to then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He returned to the ring for WWE on November 30, 2019 at a WWE live event in Mexico, teaming with Humberto for a win over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Cain’s last pro wrestling match was at AAA Triplemania Regia II on December 4, 2021 as he teamed with Psycho Clown and Pagano for a win over Taurus, Escorpion and L.A. Park. This was just over two months before he was arrested.