AEW’s Pentagon appears on Monday Night Football

Nov 22, 2022 - by James Walsh

AEW superstar and one-third of the trios champions Penta El Zero Miedo was in attendance for Monday’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL game, which took place in Mexico City. Niners Tight End George Kittle is a huge Penta fan, and connected with the luchadore prior to the game beginning. Penta also appeared on the 49ers social media channels promoting the gae.

