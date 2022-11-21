WWE Survivor Series post-show press conference announced

WWE announced the following today-

A special Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event on Saturday, Nov. 26.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will help break down the night in Boston. Two WarGames Matches will be featured on a WWE Premium Live Event for the first time, as The Bloodline take on Team Brawling Brutes and Team Bianca square off with Team Damage CTRL.

Don’t miss a second of a historic Survivor Series: WarGames when it streams live this Saturday at 8 ET/5 PT exclusive on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.