The Rock mentions Randy Savage, looks back on first WWE match 26 years ago

– The Rock paid tribute to one of his dream matches that never got to happen in Randy Savage in a new social media post. The Great One posted to his Instagram account following a workout session on Saturday rocking a pair of Macho Man-style shades, writing:

“That’s a Saturday wrap.

Another ones bites the dust in the #ironparadise

Feelin’ Macho in my “Ohhhh Yeah” shades

(Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him”

The Rock also tweeted….

Wow 26yrs ago 🤯

What a fateful night in Madison Square Garden having my first ever wrestling match for @wwe.

That big kid who was willing to be the hardest worker in the room would go on to only become famous for wearing a fanny pack.

Seriously tho, what a grateful journey🙏🏾 https://t.co/5VoMB5qER0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 17, 2022











