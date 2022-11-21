Possible spoiler for women’s War Games

A major name is reportedly returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event – Becky Lynch.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch is currently set to be the fifth partner for Team Bianca Belair in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.

Lynch would join RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in Saturday’s big match.

It was noted that several members of the new WWE regime are excited to work with Lynch without her being under the auspices of booking led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Lynch has been out of action with a separated shoulder since the post-SummerSlam RAW, where she seemingly turned babyface following her SummerSlam loss to Belair. Lynch stood with Belair against the returning Damage CTRL that night on RAW.

Lynch will likely be announced as the final Women’s War Games participant on tonight’s RAW, unless plans changed.