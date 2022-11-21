LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring for tonight’s opening segment as the music hits and out comes Kevin Owens, who is ready to fight. We see how Owens returned to SmackDown last Friday to fight with The Bloodline and join Team Brawling Brutes for War Games at Survivor Series.

Owens comments on joining the team as the fifth member against The Bloodline, and says he’s coming to Survivor Series for one man. No, it’s not Sami Zayn. He says despite everything they’ve been through, he still looks at Sami as a brother, and whatever Sami is going through, it’s his problem. Owens says the person he’s coming to Survivor Series for is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Fans pop.

Owens says it’s been 2 long years since they faced off in the ring and Owens is coming this Saturday to remind Reigns just who the hell he is – Kevin Owens, the guy who took Reigns to the limit 3 times, the guy who would’ve ended his history-making title reign before it even started if it weren’t for The Bloodline, the guy who’s coming to take out the entire Bloodline so next time he gets a shot at Reigns, nothing will stop him from being the guy who beats Reigns’ ass and takes his title. Fans pop and chant for Owens now.

Owens says he got to go to SmackDown because he was invited by some guys, and he thought how rude would it be if he didn’t return the favor, so he brought some guys. The music hits and out comes The Brawling Brutes through the crowd – Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. Owens watches while sitting on the top turnbuckle. Drew McIntyre’s music then hits and out he comes from the crowd, behind The Brutes. Fans cheer as they all head to the ring. Graves hypes Friday’s non-title War Games advantage match on SmackDown with McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Holland takes the mic and declares this Fight Night. Sheamus says there’s a banger cooking in the stove because Saturday will be one of the most painstaking, career-altering matches in WWE history because this Saturday night is… War Games! Everyone joins in. Sheamus hypes Owens as the fifth member of the team. Drew doesn’t remember a time when The Bloodline wasn’t holding the top titles in WWE hostage, abusing their power, but all that will change this Saturday because we’re looking at 5 lads who want to rip apart The Bloodline. Drew goes on hyping up War Games and asks everyone if they’re ready for a war. The music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley takes the mic first and tells Drew to shut up because the only topic coming out of Survivor Series is how many women she destroys in her War Games match. She thinks The Brutes are lost because this is RAW, the show The Judgment Day runs. Priest says this is their night, not Fright Night. Priest and Dominik warn them to show respect. Dominik tells them to tell his bum dad Rey Mysterio he said hello. Balor says AJ Styles is getting taxed at Survivor Series, and for those 5 clowns in the ring, he hopes The Bloodline smashes them. Balor says the next time they show their ugly mugs on RAW, The Judgment Day won’t be so nice.

Sheamus addresses his fellow Irishman and says their homes might be only 10 miles apart back home, but they’re 1,000 miles apart here because he doesn’t respect Balor, and Balor is the type of Plastic Paddy he despises. They have words and Sheamus says he’s been salivating his entire career to get Balor in the ring one-on-one, but since we’re all here and Albany is in a good mood tonight, why don’t we do The Judgment Day vs. The Brawling Brutes right now? Fans pop. Balor says now Sheamus is speaking his language. Priest accepts. The Judgment Day rushes down to the ring and a brawl breaks out. Sheamus, Holland and Butch are left alone and standing tall as the music hits. We go to commercial.

The Brawling Brutes vs. The Judgment Day

Back from the break and Sheamus is in with Finn Balor, who pleads for mercy from the corner. Sheamus attacks and kicks Balor, but Balor retreats to the floor and tags in Damian Priest.

Priest comes in and stares Sheamus down as Kevin Owens joins the announcers for commentary. Sheamus and Priest start brawling around the ring. Sheamus gets whipped into the corner but Priest flies and hits his boots. Sheamus goes to the top but Priest grabs him by his throat to bring him down. Sheamus fights in from the apron, then goes back to the top. Sheamus with a flying clothesline for a 2 count.

Ridge Holland comes in and rocks Priest, then goes for a suplex. They tangle and Priest hits the Stage Dive back elbow. Priest unloads in the corner on Holland now. Priest with a Broken Arrow. Dominik Mysterio tags in to boos. He mounts Holland with rights and lefts to keep him down but the boos pick up. Dominik gets rocked but he makes the tag to Balor, who attacks Holland with an elbow for a quick pin attempt.

Balor keeps Holland down for another 2 count. Balor slams Holland and tags in Mysterio again as Rhea Ripley barks from ringside. Mysterio stomps away and mounts Holland with more strikes. Fans chant “who’s your daddy?” at Mysterio. Holland over-powers with a big vertical suplex to Dominik.

Balor and Butch tag in at the same time an they go at it. Butch drops Balor and drops double knees on the arm. Priest tries to save Balor from a German suplex, but Butch rocks Priest and knocks him to the floor. Butch with a basement dropkick and more offense to Balor. Dominik comes in but Butch tosses him to the floor.

Butch with the Fujiwara Armbar to Balor. Priest pulls Butch to the floor to break the submission up, and drives him into the edge of the apron. Priest yells out and stands tall at ringside to boos. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest is dominating Butch, nailing the big dive in the corner. Balor tags in with a big stomp to keep Butch down. Dominik tags in by launching himself over the top rope with the senton. Balor tags back in and nails a backbreaker to Butch, holding him there for a scissors kick from Priest. Butch kicks out at 2.

Dominik tags back in and stomps away on Butch as fans boo. Butch snaps Dominik’s arm and they both go down. Balor comes in but Butch drops him with an enziguri. Dominik knocks Sheamus off the apron to stop a tag. Holland charges Dominik at ringside but Ripley gets in the way. Butch decks Balor in the corner. Holland tags in and levels Balor with a pair of shoulders. Holland with a flying shoulder to Balor now. Holland with a running corner splash to Balor, and another, then anther but Balor gets his boots up. Holland with a powerslam to Balor for a pop. Holland blocks a kick from Priest and headbutts him back to the apron. Balor catches Holland with the inverted suplex and they’re both down as fans rally.

Sheamus and Dominik tag in and Dominik is terrified. Sheamus stalks him into the corner. Dominik runs away up the ramp but Sheamus is chasing him. The music interrupts and out comes The O.C. – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim. A terrified Dominik runs back to the ring. Sheamus rolls him back in, then nails a clothesline. Sheamus unloads on Dominik now, hitting the Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but has to stop and knock Priest away. He goes back to Dominik but Dominik drops his neck over the top rope.

Priest takes Holland out. Butch flies off the top but Priest catches him. Butch with an enziguri to send Priest out. Butch drops Priest at ringside but Balor takes him out. Sheamus rocks Balor on the apron but Dominik prevents 10 Beats of the Bodhrán by rolling him up for 2. Sheamus levels Dominik with a huge right hand.

Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Dominik now as fans count along, all the way to 20. Fans are fired up for Sheamus now. Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick to Dominik, and he nails it. Sheamus covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Brawling Brutes

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as the music hits but Balor attacks him from behind. Sheamus fights the others off and clotheslines Priest to the floor. Sheamus and Priest brawl up the ramp now. Gallows drops Priest on the ramp. Balor looks terrified in the ring. Owens gets up from commentary and is standing behind Balor now as Balor rants at The O.C. Balor turns around to a big Stunner from Owens now. Owens’ music hits as he stands with The Brutes in the ring. Drew McIntyre is hyping up War Games to the announcers, while The O.C. looks on from the stage and The Judgment Day recovers at ringside.

– We go backstage and Cathy Kelley stops Johnny Gargano. She says he’s tested The Miz’s alibis for weeks now, so will he be doing the same tonight? Gargano says Miz realized last week that he can’t beat Gargano. He lied and all that, and what happened didn’t sit well with Gargano, so he challenged him to a rematch tonight from the match two weeks ago. Cathy asks what about Dexter Lumis. Gargano has only wanted one thing out of this for Lumis – to do the right thing, help an old friend, get Lumis what he deserves. They have a mutual understanding – Gargano won’t get involved in their business next week, and Lumis won’t get involved in tonight’s match. Gargano goes on about wanting The Miz one-on-one, no bells and whistles. We go to commercial.

The Miz vs. Johnny Gargano

Back from the break and out comes Johnny Gargano. We see what happened on last week’s special edition of MizTV. The Miz makes his way out next, and he’s wearing a suit.

Miz takes the mic and says he’d love to have this match tonight but he injured himself doing a TikTok video. He sliced a cactus while doing a video for his fantasy football, but in one week he will defeat Dexter Lumis. Miz knows Johnny Wrestling wants to put on a show tonight for the fans, so he did the noble thing and found a worth opponent for Gargano.

Johnny Gargano vs. Omos

The music hits and out comes Omos with MVP. The Miz looks on from the stage and he’s laughing at Johnny Gargano, who is getting ready in the ring. Miz is down at ringside now, still taunting Gargano.

The bell rings and Miz joins the announcers for commentary. Gargano attacks but Omos just takes it and shoves him into the corner. Gargano keeps coming but Omos levels him with a huge big boot, sending him to the floor.

Gargano slowly gets up as MVP taunts him. Omos comes out and smashes his face into the announce table. Omos brings it back into the ring but wastes some time, allowing Gargano time to recover. Gargano kicks Omos off the apron to prevent him from coming back in. Gargano with a suicide dive but Omos is still on his feet. Gargano flies again but Omos catches him in mid-air, then drops him over the edge of the apron.

Omos yells out as MVP hypes him up and the referee counts. Omos returns to the ring but Gargano fights back from the apron, punching and kicking. Gargano staggers Omos and goes to fight back in but Miz distracts him from the floor. Omos grabs Gargano by his throat for the big Chokebomb, holding him in the air, but Gargano knees him and gets free. Omos charges but hits the turnbuckles when Gargano moves. Omos is down. Gargano with a big kick to keep Omos down. MVP yells at Omos to get up.

Gargano with another big kick, and a roundhouse to put Omos flat on his back. Miz and MVP are shocked at ringside. Gargano goes to the top and flies but Omos grabs him by his throat on the way down. Omos powers to his feet and delivers a big chokeslam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Omos

– After the match, the music hits as Omos stands tall in the ring with MVP. The Miz taunts Gargano from ringside.

– We see Seth Rollins being mic’d up backstage for an interview. Back to commercial.