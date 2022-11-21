CJ Perry on new film role: “the character was inspired from The Undertaker”

CJ Perry has a lot of projects coming up, and she says one of them is a film role that was inspired by The Undertaker. During her conversation with Wrestling Inc, the former Lana was asked about any upcoming projects that she can talk about and she teased the film, which is being released through Paramount and sees her playing an assassin. You can check out some highlights below:

On what projects she has coming up: “There’s new incredible drops coming, but also different things of what we were just discussing about I’m going to start putting on there. So different ways of the management company that I’m starting that I want it to be in wrestling, and I’m starting to do character work over there that I will show bits and pieces on social. But the bulk of it is going to be on CJPerry.com, and it’s going to be really spicy and steamy, and I’m really excited about it. And I think the wrestling fans will really enjoy it as well, so subscribe to that. It’s definitely going to be blurred line stuff going on and story stuff going on that could… Maybe our conflict will be resolved in the ring there, so definitely subscribe.”

On her upcoming film role: “And then I also have a movie coming out with Paramount. I can’t give all the details yet, but where I’m playing an assassin. And I’m super excited because I’m one of the lead assassins in it. And it’s definitely a cool departure from WWE where I was always in pink and getting my ass whooped. There I’m whooping all these big men’s asses, and I’m in black. And it’s actually, the character was inspired from The Undertaker.”