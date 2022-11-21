Brandi Rhodes says returning to the ring is not in her immediate plans

Appearing on the latest Ten Count podcast with Steve Fall, former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes said that returning to the ring is not in her immediate plans although she cannot say she won’t be back eventually.

“It’s not in my plan. I kind of did myself a good service I think in taking a beat,” Rhodes said.

She noted how her number one priority when she and her husband Cody departed AEW in February of this year was to make sure Cody’s dream was realized.

“It’s been a dream that’s been in the making for him since he was four years old…so I think it’s a good thing that you press forward and we’ve got to see this through,” Brandi said regarding Cody winning the WWE title.

She said that she has other things she’s working on, including the YouTube series Shot of Brandi a new podcast coming, plus other non-wrestling related stuff are in the pipeline as well.

But Brandi did not completely shut down the idea of stepping back in the ring in front of an audience again.

“I won’t say, ‘no it’s not going to happen.’ But I will say that right now, it’s not front of mind for me,” she said.

Rhodes participated in a match a few months ago behind closed door at the WWE Performance Center.











