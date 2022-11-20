Wrestling photographer Bob Mulrenin passes away

The wrestling world lost one of its veteran photographers on Saturday, as Bob Mulrenin passed away. PWInsider reports that Mulrenin, who regularly shot photos at WWE, AEW and Impact as well as indie events and conventions, passed on Saturday evening after a fight with cancer. The site notes that Mulrenin had learned he had cancer in April after WrestleMania 39 and went into treatment while still continuing to cover events for the bigger promotions in cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Charlotte and others. He had been moved into hospice earlier in the day after being hospitalized last weekend following a fall in his Brooklyn home.

Mulrenin also did photography for Ringside Collectibles’ WrestlingFigs.com for years and had been doing photography for wrestling events since the late 1970s, and was also part of Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle website.

Impact posted to Twitter to pay tribute to Mulrenin, writing:

“The IMPACT family sends our condolences to the friends and family of one of the best, Bob Mulrenin. Bob’s unselfish demeanor made all who knew and worked with him better.”