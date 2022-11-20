San Francisco AEW Revolution 2023 to take place in San Francisco

The 2023 edition of Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California.

The date and location was revealed by AEW President Tony Khan last night during the post-Full Gear press conference. The venue is the Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors.

The Chas Center is a massive arena which holds close to 20,000 people in a concert setting and just over 18,000 in a basketball configuration.

AEW will make it’s San Francisco debut on March 1 at the Cow Palace and a live Rampage will follow on March 3 in the same location.