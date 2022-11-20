Peacock’s $0.99 a month deal for a year returns for Black Friday week

hose who missed the 99 cents a month Peacock deal a few months ago have another week to get the same deal for Black Friday!

Peacock is offering a whole year subscription for just $0.99 starting today and ending November 28 with the code SAVEBIG.

Subscribing to Peacock in the United States will give you access to the full WWE Network catalog including the premium live events as well as the rest of the Peacock catalog which right now includes all the games from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This subscription is with ads and there’s no option to get the no-ads version for a cheaper price.

To subscribe head over to peacocktv.com.