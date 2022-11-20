MJF is the new AEW World champion

MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear to win the AEW World Championship after William Regal turns on Mox.

MJF pulls the ref in Moxleys path and the ref goes down. MJF pulls out the diamond ring and William Regal makes his way down and tries to get MJF to put the ring down. MJF throws it and flips off Regal.

Moxley chokes MJF and we get a new ref and Mox and MJF both knock the second ref down. Mox makes MJF tap to a choke, but the ref is still out. Regal tells Mox to check on the ref and Regal hands brass Knuckles to MJF. MJF knocks out Moxley and MJF pins him to become your new AEW World Champion.