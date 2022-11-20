Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay set for Wrestle Kingdom 17

Former AEW World and Trios champion Kenny Omega will be participating at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January after he challenged rival Will Ospreay via a video which aired at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event today.

In the video, Omega blamed the poor crowds at NJPW events on Ospreay and said he was surprised that NJPW called him. He said that for the good of professional wrestling, he has accepted the invitation and challenged Ospreay to a match at WK.

Ospreay accepted the challenge, telling Omega that when he left for All Elite Wrestling, he stayed in New Japan to keep things going. The match will be for the IWGP United States title.

This will be the first time that Omega will wrestle for NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019. On that show, Omega lost the IWGP Heavyweight title to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

A few AEW stars are expected to be part of the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event which will take place at the Tokyo Dome. FTR will be defending the IWGP Tag Team titles on the show against opponents still yet to be determined. Jay White vs Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight title headlines the show.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is on January 4, a Wednesday, and clashes with AEW’s debut in Seattle at the Climate Pledge Arena.