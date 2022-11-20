Kenny Omega is back in NJPW, Jamie Noble returning to the ring

– Kenny Omega is back in NJPW after nearly 4 years and he will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

– Jamie Noble announced:

It’s Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It’s been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!

