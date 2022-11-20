GCW comments on Chris Hamrick’s remarks at the GCW Aura event

GCW commented on Chris Hamrick’s remarks at the GCW Aura event in Providence, Rhode Island.

On November 20, Hamrick competed in a scramble match during the event, and before the match began, he used derogatory language that was directed at two fans in the crowd.

In a tweet, GCW issued a statement on the matter and noted that Hamrick used language that was “inconsistent with our values and offensive to many in our audience.” The company apologized to those affected and stated that it would donate Hamrick’s pay to Youth Pride RI, in addition to an equal donation by GCW itself. Young Pridge RI is a non-profit in Rhode Island that aims to help LGBTQIA+ youth. In the statement, GCW shared an image that showed its donation of $500.

During tonite's event, Chris Hamrick used language in an unscripted promo that was inconsistent with our values & offensive to many in our audience. We apologize to those affected. We are donating Chris's pay, and matching it with an equal donation of our own to Youth Pride RI. pic.twitter.com/5pEFAWYRgX — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 20, 2022

