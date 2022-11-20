Death Triangle vs The Elite turned into a best of seven series

If you enjoyed The Elite vs Death Triangle last night at Full Gear you’ll be happy to know that that is match one of a potential seven as AEW announced a best-of-seven series for the World Trios titles between the two teams.

Death Triangle beat The Elite at Full Gear so they now lead the series 1-0. Match two will take place this Wednesday on Dynamite in Chicago and match three follows on December 7 on Dynamite in Indianapolis. A potential decisive match four takes place on Dynamite: Winter Is Coming in Garland on December 14.

If further matches are required, match five happens at the Dynamite: Holiday Bash episode on December 21 in San Antonio, match six at the New Year’s Smash Dynamite in Denver on December 28, and the last match if both are tied 3-3 will take place on January 14 on Dynamite in Inglewood.