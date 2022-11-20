11/19/22 WWE NXT house show results from Lakeland, FL

– Briggs and Jensen ( w/ Fallon Henley ) d Charlie Dempsey and Myles Bourne. After the match, Kiana James challenges Fallon Henley, then walks out.

– Oro Mensah d Damon Kemp

– Apollo Crews d Bryson Montana

– Mandy Rose / Gigi Dolin / Jacy Jayne d Indi Hartwell / Sol Ruca / Dani Palmer

– Survivor Series Match: Brutus / Julius Creed/ Malik Blade / Edris Enofe vs Grayson Waller / Veer Mahan / Sanga / A Developmental Talent: Sole Survivor: Malik Blade.

– Odyssey Jones d Channing Lorenzo

– Zoey Stark d Ivy Nile. After the match, Nikkita Lyons confronts Stark.

– NXT Tag Team Title: Pretty Deadly: Kit Wilson / Elton Prince (c) d Carmelo Hayes / Trick Williams

