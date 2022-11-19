WWE posts job opening for new writer/producer

WWE is on the search for a new writer/producer, posting a job opening online. The company posted the opening on Thursday, and you can see it here.

The full listing reads:

Writer/Producer

Key Responsibilities:

* Develop clearly defined, yet emotionally sophisticated, characters for a diverse group of WWE Talent.

* Script descriptive, thought-provoking, captivating, and creative storylines for RAW, SmackDown, and select programming on the WWE Network

* Collaborate with a team of writers to build compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics

* Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow

* Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the WWE brand and each Talent’s skills and history

* Weekly travel to our shows (RAW or Smackdown) & rotating travel to PPV’s (Pay-Per-View’s)