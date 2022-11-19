World Championship match announced for Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

The main event for Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view is now official.

Friday’s Impact Over Drive event was headlined by Josh Alexander retaining the Impact World Title over Frankie Kazarian. After rthe match, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray came out to congratulate Alexander for an amazing match, and for showing what real pro wrestling is all about. Ray reminded everyone how he promised to call his shot to Alexander’s face, then he issued the challenge for Hard To Kill. Alexander accepted the challenge, and the two shook hands amid some friendly words.

Alexander then exited the ring to celebrate the win with his family, who was in the front row. Ray attacked Alexander and beat him down with a steel chair, then zip-tied his arm to the bottom rope. Ray was preparing to finish Alexander off with a chair shot but Alexander’s wife Jade begged for him to stop. Ray then grabbed her and pulled her over the barrier, and forced Alexander to watch as he held her hostage, threatening her.

Ray then threatened to powerbomb Jade on the floor if Alexander didn’t grab the title belt and hand it to him. Ray raised the title to a chorus of boos, still with Alexander’s wife in position for the powerbomb. Over Drive went off the air with Ray staring down Alexander and his wife. Their son was removed from the ringside area before the angle continued.

Ray, who defeated Moose in a Tables Match at Over Drive, returned to Impact at Bound For Glory in October. He was the surprise entrant for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match, and ended up winning.

Impact Hard To Kill is scheduled for Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Ray vs. Alexander is the only match announced for the show as of this writing.