Viva Van Speaks Out About Working in AEW, Her Time in AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More

Viva Van joined Scott Mitchell of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, Van opened up about her time in AEW, working in AAA, her future and more. Here are some highlights

Working in AAA:

“Every time I go to Mexico, I always have a great. Their crowds are die-hards for professional wrestling. They always pack out their shows. There are always thousands of people, it’s just a part of their culture. To see that and to be a part of that is cool.”

“I’m very proud to join them and be able to tour there when I can. Whenever I get to go out there, I go all out. Every time I perform, I’m always so excited, it doesn’t matter where I’m at.”

“The crowd in Mexico is just different though. In Mexico, there’s yelling, cheering, and these loud air horns, it’s just so cool, and so different.”

Her time in AEW:

“I felt very welcomed there. I knew a lot of people and just felt very comfortable. I didn’t feel like an outcast or anything. It’s a great platform and I’m very honored to have been brought back as many times as I have been.”

“Working with the women there has been great. It’s an honor working with women who have such big resumes. Everyone is different and unique in their ways.”

“It helped me grow because each time you face someone new, you learn something new. Everyone has been terrific.”

“I was excited, nervous, and everything in between. I felt ready, and confident to have this match with Mercedes.”

Her future:

“I graduated college with a major in business marketing. I graduated in May 2020, and nothing was going on. I had to cancel all my bookings and decided to put my degree to work. I love make-up and always wanted to create make-up. The best thing about it is that it’s all vegan. I’m against testing on animals, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.”

“All my other goals along the way are just to face as many people as possible, and win as many titles as I can.”

