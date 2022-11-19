Update on CM Punk’s torn triceps injury and his AEW status

As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding CM Punk. It is being said that the rehab of CM Punk’s torn triceps injury is going “really well” but nothing was stated regarding when he’ll be cleared to wrestle again. There has reportedly been no change in Punk’s status with AEW and it’s believed that he’s still under contract to the company.

It was noted that Colt Cabana’s match with Chris Jericho on Dynamite only made issues worse between Punk and AEW and Punk has reportedly been adamant that he had nothing to do with Cabana being absent from AEW television. Meltzer wrote that “a lot of talent in AEW believes and insists differently and it’s openly talk about” and “Cabana being back only fueled that especially because it was Tony Khan’s decision and not a suggestion somebody else came up with.”

In regards to the talk of CM Punk possibly returning to WWE if he gets out of his AEW contract, Meltzer asked about it and stated that “from a creative team standpoint it’s not positive because most of them follow what happened in AEW.”











