Tony Khan on AEW Running Heavily in the Northeast

AEW has had a lot of shows in the Northeastern US in its first three years, and Tony Khan says that saved them a good amount of money. During Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear media call, Khan was asked about holding so many shows in the Tri-State area around New York City where WWE has its headquarters.

Khan noted that the are has been very successful for them but has also allowed them to save a lot of money by “routing” things through the Northeast. He also ntoed that he’s excited to move out west, with upcoming shows in Texas, Colorado, Oregon, and California. You can check out the highlights below:

On their success running events in the Tri-State area:

“As far as running here in the New York-New Jersey area, specifically in New Jersey in Newark at the Prudential Center, there’s fans from this area, from the Tri-State area, some of the best fans. And we set up shows here and really had Grand Slam, one of our biggest TV events of the year at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which has been an amazing venue for us. And then of course, AEW Full Gear, this show, Saturday night, which is such a stacked event. They’ve both been huge financial successes from a live event standpoint and a commercial standpoint. I expect Full Gear will be a big success on Saturday night. And of course, we hit over a million dollars in ticket sales for the TV event, Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium and we’re closing in on over a million dollar in sales here.”

On saving money with shows in the area:

“You know, frankly there were major cost savings that people might not think about in routing everything mostly in the Northeast. And that’s why there has been so many shows in the Northeast recently, because we’ve saved million of dollars between Grand Slam and Full Gear which were both big financial successes, you know, million dollar tent pole shows. And we saved millions of dollars in between those shows by routing everything in-between. And that’s kind of a cost savings [situation]. And now moving West, I’m really excited to move the show West too. But New York, New Jersey makes perfect sense to do PPVs, and it’s good timing for us to have one of our biggest PPV shows [here].”