Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 11/18

The following AEW Dark matches were taped for future episodes on Friday in Newark, NJ-

-Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

-Emi Sakura defeated Tiara James

-Wheeler Yuta defeated Kevin Matthews

-ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson & LSG

-Zack Clayton defeated Chris Wild

-Jake Hager defeated Bryce Donovan

-Rush defeated Leon Ruffin

-The Dark Order defeated The Trustbusters

-Brian Cage defeated Tony Deppen

-Angelico defeated Hagane Shinnou in his debut

-The Factory defeated Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney & Steven Josifi

-Willow Nightingale defeated Marina Shafir

-Hikaru Shida defeated Layla Luciano

-Matt Hardy & Private Party defeated The Wingmen

-Tay Melo defeated Skye Blue