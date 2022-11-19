Samoa Joe is a double champion

Samoa Joe is now your ROH TV Champion AND TNT Champion!

Samoa Joe is the new TNT Champion. Hobbs got powerbombed three times, Joe cracked Wardlow with the belt and slapped the clutch on an already out Hobbs.

Samoa Joe is double champion.

