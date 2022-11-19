Notes on Victoria and Earl Hebner

– While speaking on Refin’ it up with Brian Hebner, Earl Hebner revealed that he believes he should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer.

He said:

“Yea, I would consider it. All the stuff that I’ve done in this business and made a lot of the matches what they are. I think I deserve to be in there. But whether I do or not, it’s up to them.”

– During an appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast, Victoria commented on teaming up with Candice Michelle during the Divas era of WWE and why they kissed during their entrance…

“They wanted more sexiness. Like, ‘Hey, don’t forget you guys are girls.’ We started wrestling too much like the guys. Remember, you’re girls [and] sex sells and stuff like that. I know it’s PG-13, but I go, ‘Hey, do you guys want to do a triple kiss?’ Torrie [Wilson] goes, ‘No, I’m not kissing you guys. Are you kidding me? No, I don’t want to, I’ll kiss Chloe [the dog].’ And Candice [Michelle] goes, ‘I’ll do it.’ So I thought it was going to be too much sexiness that they’re like, ‘OK, that was a little too much.’ It caught on. Thank goodness Candice is a good kisser.”

