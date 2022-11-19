Notes on Saraya and Britt Baker

– Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D on being a dentist & AEW Wrestler …

“There’s a misconception that I need dentistry financially, like Tony Khan isn’t paying me enough, which is absolutely not the case.

It’s very much that I love it. At this point, it’s really not helping me financially, at all, because I am only in the office a couple of days a week but it was such a journey; the eight years of schooling and half a million dollars in student loans. There were so many days where I just didn’t know how I was gonna get through the day, but I just put one foot in front of the other and got through. And, that really taught me the mentality that I now use every day in my life. You’ll get to that long term goal if you focus on the little ones.”

– Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear, and a new report notes that she was confident before she signed with AEW that she’d be cleared. According to Fightful Select, Tony Khan told the site that Saraya had been confident that she would be able to get medically cleared to wrestle and he took her at her word.

Khan noted that if Saraya had been unable to get cleared, they had other ideas for her and that she would have served as an “ambassador” for the company. The AEW star will be facing Britt Baker at Saturday’s PPV in her first match since she effectively retired due to an injury suffered at a WWE live event in 2017.