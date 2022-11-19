Matches announced for next week’s Raw and Smackdown

— The Women’s War Games Advantage match has been confirmed for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW.

It was previously announced that one member of Team Belair will go up against one member of Team Damage CTRL to determine which team gets the number’s advantage inside War Games. Now WWE has announced that it will be Asuka and Rhea Ripley doing battle on RAW to determine who gets the War Games advantage. The 5-on-5 Women’s War Games match will feature one person to be announced, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Ripley, Nikki Cross, Bayley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The final member of the babyface team should be reveled on Monday’s RAW.

No other matches have been announced for Monday’s go-home RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY as of this writing.

— Two tag team matches have been added to the line-up for the WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced a big non-title War Games advantage match for next week’s SmackDown with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre taking on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Men’s War Games match will feature Sheamus, McIntyre, Ridge Holland, Butch, and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The winners of next Friday’s tag team bout will earn the numbers advantage inside War Games the following night.

Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was also announced for SmackDown. #1 contender Shotzi has feuded with Rousey for a few weeks now as they prepare to lock up at Survivor Series. Baszler has had Rousey’s back as of late, and Rodriguez evened the odds for Shotzi. Last night’s SmackDown saw Shotzi pick up a win over Baszler after a distraction by Rodriguez. WWE then announced the match for next Friday.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island:

* Go-home build for Survivor Series

* SmackDown World Cup Semi-finals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch

* SmackDown World Cup Semi-finals: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

* Men’s War Games Advantage Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre