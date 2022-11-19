Konosuke Takeshita officially signs with AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Konosuke Takeshita has officially signed with AEW. Takeshita had previously appeared in AEW earlier this year, while he was on excursion from DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan. He made his return last night, teaming with Jun Akiyama to defeat Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Takeshita will talk to the AEW fans on the Zero Hour pre-show later tonight at 7 PM ET.

Khan wrote: “It’s official! Congratulations @Takesoup, you are All Elite! After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, we’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita on

AEW Zero Hour moments before the annual #AEWFullGear ppv LIVE worldwide TONIGHT!”